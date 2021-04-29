Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
