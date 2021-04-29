Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,462. Perficient has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.