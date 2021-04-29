Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 597 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of ConocoPhillips worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

