Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.80 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

