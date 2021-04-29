Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of PEGA opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

