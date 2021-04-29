TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $230,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 224.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,429 shares of company stock worth $15,590,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

