Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $141.60 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $141,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.43. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

