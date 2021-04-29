NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.09 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

