Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 424,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,276. Volkswagen has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.