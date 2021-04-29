Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Zendesk stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.21. 21,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

