Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,897. The company has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

