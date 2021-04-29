Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

