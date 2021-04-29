Cutler Group LP Has $36,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cutler Group LP cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 4,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

