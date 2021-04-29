Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

