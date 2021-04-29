Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

