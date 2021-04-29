Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,892. Maximus has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

