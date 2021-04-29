DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.81 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $530.88 or 0.00984748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $53.81 million and $224,533.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00080855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

