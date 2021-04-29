Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cutler Group LP decreased its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Precigen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

PGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,937. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.