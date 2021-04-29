QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

