Hudock Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 33.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BP by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1,220.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

