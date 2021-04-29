Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

