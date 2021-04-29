Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

