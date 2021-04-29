123,600 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

VSH stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

