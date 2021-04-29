Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

