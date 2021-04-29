Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 31,250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.