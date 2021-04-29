Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,312 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $380.08 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average is $338.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

