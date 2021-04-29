Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 290,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 650.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

