TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

