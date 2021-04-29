Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3,111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Radian Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,663 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $44,911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 290,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE RDN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

