Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 283.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

