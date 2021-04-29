Independent Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,223 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

