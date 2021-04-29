Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,898.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

