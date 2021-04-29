Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $640.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.