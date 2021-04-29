Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,766 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.