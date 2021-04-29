Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.