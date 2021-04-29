Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $140.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.