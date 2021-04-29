Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $1,641,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,549.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,042,125 shares of company stock valued at $194,865,014. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,050.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

