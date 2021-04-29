Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

