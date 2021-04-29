Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $126.23 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.

