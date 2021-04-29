Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,999 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,484,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,811,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

