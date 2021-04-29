Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

