IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 92.3% in April

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IROQ remained flat at $$22.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

