Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

