Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $135.23. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.