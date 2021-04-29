DMM: Governance Market Cap Hits $3.49 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

