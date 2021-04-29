O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $544.35 and last traded at $539.65, with a volume of 3321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.95.

The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.10.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.94 and its 200-day moving average is $467.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

