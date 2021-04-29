MAPS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003378 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $113.29 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAPS has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.17 or 0.01231328 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

