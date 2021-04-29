MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.02. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,161. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

