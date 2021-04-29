Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.32.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,330. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

