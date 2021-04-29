Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS.

KDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 23,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,166. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

